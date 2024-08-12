Significant cybersecurity threats against the U.S. elections were noted by former National Security Agency Director of Cybersecurity Rob Joyce to be likely amid the reported hack-and-leak operation targeted against the campaign of former President Donald Trump, CyberScoop reports.

"Buckle up for October, because I think we're in for a wild ride," said Joyce at this year's DEF CON cybersecurity conference, where he noted that election interference had been conducted by Russia, China, and Iran. Such a warning from Joyce comes after the Trump campaign was reported by Politico to have been targeted by an Iranian hacking campaign described in an analysis released by Microsoft's Threat Analysis Center. Iran has also been noted by anti-Iranian government persona Lab Dookhtegan to be gearing up for attacks aimed at the upcoming polls after engaging in influence operations in 2020. "...[C]yber groups affiliated with the regime have a mission to pursue these sinister goals and increase tension in the infrastructure of the elections in the United States of America," said Lab Dookhtegan.