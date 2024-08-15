Rhysida ransomware lays claim on Washington Times hack

Major U.S. conservative newspaper The Washington Times was claimed to have been compromised by the Rhysida ransomware operation, Cybernews reports.

Purportedly exclusive data stolen from The Washington Times is being sold by Rhysida for more than $304,000 worth of Bitcoin as part of an online auction that will open in a week. "Open your wallets and be ready to buy exclusive data. We sell only to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner!" said Rhysida in a post on its data leak site. Such a development comes more than a week after Ohio's City of Columbus had its data exposed by the ransomware gang following its failure to pay the demanded ransom. Other organizations recently victimized by the group, which has compromised 114 entities since its emergence last May, were the Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital, U.S. global recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht retailer MarineMax, and the British Library.