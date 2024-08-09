Rhysida ransomware takes responsibility for Bayhealth Hospital compromise

Security Affairs reports that Delaware-based non-profit health system Bayhealth Hospital was claimed to have been attacked by the Rhysida ransomware operation.

In a post on its Tor leak site, Rhysida threatened to expose Bayhealth's data, including ID cards and passports, should it fail to pay 25 Bitcoin. "With just 7 days on the clock, seize the opportunity to bid on exclusive, unique, and impressive data. Open your wallets and be ready to buy exclusive data. We sell only to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner!" said Rhysida. Rhysida's attack against Bayhealth Hospital comes months after claiming to have compromised Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital, Jordan-based multi-specialty health provider Abdali Hospital, and London-based King Edward VII's Hospital. Mounting intrusions by Rhysida, which initially emerged in May 2023, have already prompted a joint advisory from the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency detailing the group's indicators of compromise and tactics, techniques, and procedures.