Rise in cyberattacks seen across multiple industries

The Critical Start Cyber Intelligence Report found that the manufacturing and healthcare industries emerged as the most targeted industries of cyberattacks during the first half of 2024, SiliconAngle reports.

The report from Critical Start examined 4,602 ransomware and database leak reports across 24 industries in 126 countries and more than 3,400 high and critical alerts generated by 20 supported endpoint detection and response solutions and found that the manufacturing industry faced the most threats, followed by the healthcare and life sciences sector, which had a 180% rise in database and ransomware leaks in February compared with the same period during the previous year. The report also found emerging threats, such as the shift in business email compromise from large businesses to smaller businesses and a 3,000% increase in deepfake fraud. “With bad actors becoming more sophisticated, it is vital for organizations to have a strong security culture and strategy in place,” said Callie Guenther, senior manager of cyberthreat research at Critical Start.