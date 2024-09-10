Russia-, Belarus-linked cyber operation disrupted by Poland

Suspected Russia- and Belarus-linked cyber sabotage operation Beregini, which has touted itself as a Ukrainian hacking group, has been dismantled by Poland's security services following an attack against the country's anti-doping agency POLADA last month, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such an intrusion — which Beregini claimed to be in retaliation to the "political oppression" enabled by the Olympic Games and resulted in the leak of more than 50,000 sensitive files — was part of the cyber sabotage group's efforts to compromise the country's political, economic, and military organizations, said Polish Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski, who added that intrusions aimed at such entities have already been averted. Over 400,000 cyberattacks have already targeted Poland during the first six months of 2024, representing a twofold increase over last year, amid persistent targeting by pro-Russian threat actors due to support to Ukraine and its refugees, noted Gawkowski.