Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine reportedly under ICC probe

Cyberattacks launched by Russia against Ukraine's critical infrastructure resulting in the disruption of power, water, mobile, and emergency services were revealed by sources to be subjected to an ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court looking into the incidents as potential war crimes, Reuters reports.

While a source noted that the ICC probe is focused on cyberattacks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, others disclosed that cyber incidents against Ukraine since 2015 could be part of the ICC inquiry.

No confirmation into such an investigation was provided by the ICC but Ukraine was reported to be submitting war crimes evidence to the international tribunal, which had already provided four arrest warrants to Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials for war crimes related to the invasion of Ukraine. Potential ICC action on Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine was noted by cybersecurity experts to shape international law amid uncertainties on regarding cyber incidents as war crimes.