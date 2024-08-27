SaaS security a growing concern among tech leaders

A recent survey by Onymos and Enterprise Strategy Group highlighted growing concerns among U.S. technology leaders regarding the security threats posed by software-as-a-service applications, TechRepublic reports.

The SaaS Disruption Report: Security & Data revealed that 78% of tech leaders are worried about cyber threats linked to SaaS as enterprises increasingly rely on these applications, with the average number of SaaS apps in use per enterprise rising from 80 in 2020 to 130 in 2024.

The report emphasizes that granting data access to third-party SaaS providers can lead to vulnerabilities, particularly in sectors like healthcare, government, and finance. Forty-five percent of the surveyed leaders reported experiencing a cybersecurity incident through a third-party SaaS application in the past year. Additionally, 91% stressed the importance of data retention for custom-built internal applications The report's authors recommended adopting "no-data" architecture principles to enhance data security and minimize reliance on third-party SaaS providers, alongside regular security audits and penetration tests to mitigate risks.