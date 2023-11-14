Scammers behind fraudulent malware-laced Bard AI chatbot face Google suit

Google has pressed charges against Threat actors behind the Facebook profiles "AIGoogle," "AiGoogle," "AIGoogleBard," "AIGoogle Bard FB," and "Google AI," for trademark infringement in social media accounts leveraged to lure individuals into downloading a fake version of its Bard artificial intelligence chatbot that has been laced with malware, reports BNN Bloomberg. Aside from alleging breach of contract for the Bard scammers, Google has also filed a separate lawsuit accusing other threat actors of establishing numerous Google accounts, which were then leveraged for fraudulent copyright claims against their rivals. "As public excitement in new generative AI tools has increased, scammers are increasingly taking advantage of unsuspecting users," said Halimah DeLaine Prado, general counsel for Google. Such legal action is being done by Google in an effort to create a legal precedent for emerging tech, according to DeLaine Prado. "Clear rules against frauds, scams, and harassment are important no matter how novel the setting," added DeLaine Prado.