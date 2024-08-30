Secureworks sale reportedly explored by Dell

U.S. cybersecurity firm Secureworks was reported to have its sale to private equity investors being evaluated by majority owner Dell Technologies, which once explored selling the company five years ago, according to CRN.

Potential sale of Secureworks was reported by Reuters quoting sources close to the matter to be assessed by Dell alongside Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler, which prompted an increase in share prices for the cybersecurity firm. No confirmation about the rumored sale was provided by Secureworks. "As a matter of policy, we do not comment on market rumors or speculation. We remain focused on serving our stakeholders and advancing our mission to secure human progress with Taegis," said a Secureworks spokesperson. Secureworks' Taegis NDR solution has just been introduced by the firm as part of transition from a managed security service provider to an extended detection and response solutions vendor. Such a solution has been touted by Secureworks President and CEO Wendy Thomas to enable visualization of traffic between endpoints.