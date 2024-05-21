Security concerns impeding cloud migration

A significant number of enterprises view their third-party suppliers as major security risks, according to Computer Weekly.

Tenable’s 2024 Cloud Security Outlook report reveals that security concerns are the primary barrier to broader cloud adoption. One-third of respondents expressed worry over the security posture of third-party suppliers, with half reporting three to four cloud breaches in the past year.

Bernard Montel, a technical director and security strategist at Tenable, said: “our latest findings reveal that a staggering 97% of organizations are currently grappling with insufficient expertise in cloud infrastructure security. While the intention to expand cloud systems is evident among IT leaders, the alarming occurrence of breaches and the identified risks, such as third-party providers in supply chains, underscores the urgent need for organizations to prioritize investment in upskilling and resources.”

Addressing the skills gap is essential to bolster companies' cloud security measures and support their cloud expansion plans, Montel added.