Seed funding pulls in $21M for Command Zero

Austin-based cybersecurity startup Command Zero has secured $21 million from a seed funding round, which will be allocated toward bolstering its autonomous cyber investigation platform's data breach probing capabilities, SiliconAngle reports.

Accelerated data breach investigations are being facilitated by Command Zero's platform through natural language prompt-based analyses of data from other cybersecurity tools, as well as a diagram-based visualization of various probe phases that eases incident data sharing among breach assessment team members, according to Command Zero.

Aside from featuring a knowledge base tool allowing the sharing of commonly asked breach investigation queries, several investigation workflows have also been baked into the platform for assessing prevalent cyberattack scenarios and allowing more comprehensive threat hunting activities, said Command Zero CEO Dev Yoran.

"Running escalations to ground truth has always been the biggest challenge in cyber. Command Zero removes technology expertise barriers, dramatically reduces repetitive manual work, and speeds up investigations," noted Yoran.