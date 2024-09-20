Ransomware

Several orgs purportedly attacked by novel Valencia Ransomware gang

Newly emergent Valencia Ransomware hacking operation has taken responsibility for compromising California's City of Pleasanton, Malaysian pharmaceutical firm Duopharma Biotech Berhad, Bangladeshi medicine manufacturer Globe Pharmaceuticals, Indian paper company Satia Industries, and major Spanish fashion retailer Tendam, according to The Register.

Some of the 340 GB of sensitive data purportedly stolen from the City of Pleasanton, including names, birthdates, credit card numbers, and other personal and corporate financial information, have already been exposed by Valencia, noted HackManac. While none of the impacted organizations have confirmed the claims, Valencia's assertions were regarded by Technisanct to be credible. Further analysis of Valencia revealed its similarities in contact details and Tox chat app ID with the cybercrime actor LoadingQ, who previously posted for sale European healthcare firm access on the EVIL hacking forum. "This suggests that LoadingQ, and potentially Valencia, may have access to valuable and sensitive networks," said Technisanct founder and CEO Nandakishore Harikumar.

