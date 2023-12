Despite a deluge of cyberattacks against Ukraine's networks amid its ongoing war with Russia, the attack against the Kyivstar , the country's largest telecommunications firm serving more than 50% of the Ukrainian population, has been regarded by the UK's Ministry of Defence to be among the most impactful intrusions against the country since the invasion began last year, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Such an attack, which was claimed by the Russian hacking operation SoIntsepek, has resulted in a two-day internet and network disruption that affected ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, banks, and air raid sirens across Ukraine, reported Kyivstar, which emphasized that no customer data was compromised due to the intrusion. Threat actors were able to conduct "the largest cyberattack on telecom infrastructure in the world" by leveraging a compromised employee account to infiltrate Kyivstar's systems, said Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov, who added that investigation into the incident is still underway.