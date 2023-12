U.S. multinational food and beverage company Kraft Heinz has launched an investigation into the Snatch ransomware gang 's recently emerged claims of an August attack even though there has been no indication of any systems compromise, BleepingComputer reports. Despite admitting responsibility for the attack, the Snatch ransomware operation has not posted any proof of data that it exfiltrated from Kraft Heinz. "We are reviewing claims that a cyberattack occurred several months ago on a decommissioned marketing website hosted on an external platform, but are currently unable to verify those claims. Our internal systems are operating normally, and we currently see no evidence of a broader attack," said a Kraft Heinz spokesperson. Snatch was noted to be among the first ransomware groups to leverage data leak sites for extortion purposes when it emerged in 2018, with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency later establishing an association between Snatch and the Snatch Team that came to the scene in 2021.