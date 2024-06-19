Snowflake breach impact probed by LendingTree, confirmed by LAUSD

U.S. online lending marketplace LendingTree has confirmed an ongoing investigation into the possible compromise of its systems stemming from the breach of Snowflake customer environments following the reported impact on its QuoteWizard subsidiary, reports BNN Bloomberg.

Findings from the probe have yet to show any compromise of LendingTree data and consumer financial account details, according to LendingTree spokesperson Megan Grueling, who did not provide additional details regarding the investigation. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Unified School District disclosed the theft of third-party vendor-stored data on Snowflake which has since led to the sale of information belonging to its students and employees. However, such a breach has not impacted its systems, noted an LAUSD spokesperson. Both developments come after a Mandiant report detailing the breach of up to 165 organizations' Snowflake accounts, with up to 10 of the victimized companies being urged to pay ransoms ranging from $300,000 to $5 million.