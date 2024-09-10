Snyk, Snowflake partner to enhance data security processes

Snyk and Snowflake have announced a partnership to integrate Snyk Analytics with Snowflake’s cloud platform, thus streamlining the security posture analysis process for cybersecurity teams, reports Security Boulevard.

The collaboration allows cybersecurity teams to access vast amounts of data that has already been normalized in the Snowflake cloud, eliminating the need for extract, transform, and load tools. Snowflake’s data lake, which already serves as a central repository for business intelligence, will now include data collected from DevSecOps workflows, enabling organizations to assess cybersecurity risks more effectively. By consolidating previously siloed security data, organizations can better evaluate their security posture and address known vulnerabilities in software development processes, notes Snyk Chief Technology Officer Danny Allan The collaboration seeks to address issues stemming from the rise of data-hogging generative AI models, which has heightened the need for centralized data management. However, as data lakes grow in size and importance, they become more attractive targets for cybercriminals.