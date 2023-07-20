University students across North America have been targeted by a new scam campaign that involved the use of fraudulent bioscience, biotechnology, and healthcare job offers to facilitate advance fee fraud since March, according to The Record
, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Threat actors have sent emails purporting to be interview requests for remote data entry jobs that include PDF attachments listing hardware and software requirements for the position that cost $7,000, with payments either sought upfront or through the target's initial paycheck, a Proofpoint report revealed.
"These are typical behaviors for threat actors perpetrating employment fraud. In some cases, the actor may also ask for cryptocurrency
payments to cover the 'shipping expenses' of items they are supposed to purchase," said researchers, who also observed similar tactics, techniques, and procedures leveraged in other job-themed lures.
No specific threat operation has been named by researchers to be behind the campaign.