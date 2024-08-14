South Korean military vehicle data compromised by North Korea

North Korean hackers were reported by South Korea's People Power Party to have exfiltrated technical information regarding the country's K2 battle tanks and Baekdu and Geumgang spy planes as part of its cyberespionage efforts, according to BleepingComputer.

Details regarding the K2 tank were obtained by hackers after external storage drives containing its development reports, design blueprints, and overpressure system design information were leaked by a contractor's engineer who transferred to another employer.

Another attack against a separate South Korean defense contractor exposed the spy planes' capabilities, technical upgrades, and maintenance details, noted the PPP.

Such a development has prompted PPP, the country's governing party, to urge other political parties across South Korea to unveil new cybersecurity strengthening measures. "...[A]s North Korea's cyberattacks become more widespread and bold by the day, enacting the Basic Cyber ​​Security Act to prevent North Korea's hacking and technology theft is no longer an option but a necessity. In addition, in order to protect our national interests, we must quickly pursue a revision of the criminal law that expands the scope of application of espionage laws to 'foreign countries,'" PPP said.