Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

South Korean military vehicle data compromised by North Korea

Share
Barbed wire barricade seen in front of the national flag of North Korea

Barbed wire barricade seen in front of the national flag of North Korea

North Korean hackers were reported by South Korea's People Power Party to have exfiltrated technical information regarding the country's K2 battle tanks and Baekdu and Geumgang spy planes as part of its cyberespionage efforts, according to BleepingComputer.

Details regarding the K2 tank were obtained by hackers after external storage drives containing its development reports, design blueprints, and overpressure system design information were leaked by a contractor's engineer who transferred to another employer.

Another attack against a separate South Korean defense contractor exposed the spy planes' capabilities, technical upgrades, and maintenance details, noted the PPP.

Such a development has prompted PPP, the country's governing party, to urge other political parties across South Korea to unveil new cybersecurity strengthening measures. "...[A]s North Korea's cyberattacks become more widespread and bold by the day, enacting the Basic Cyber ​​Security Act to prevent North Korea's hacking and technology theft is no longer an option but a necessity. In addition, in order to protect our national interests, we must quickly pursue a revision of the criminal law that expands the scope of application of espionage laws to 'foreign countries,'" PPP said.

Related

Expanded attacks by Earth Baku detailed

More recent intrusions by the APT41-linked threat group — which were confirmed to hit Italy, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates and suspected to compromise Romania and Georgia — involved the targeting of internet information services and other public-facing apps to facilitate the distribution of advanced payloads.

Over 464K impacted by ransomware attack against Kootenai Health

After infiltrating Kootenai Health's IT systems on Feb. 22, the ransomware operation spent 10 days to facilitate the theft of patients' full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, government ID numbers, and driver's licenses, as well as medical record numbers, diagnoses, treatment and condition information, and health insurance details.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.