Sp1d3Hunters rebuffs Ticketmaster with additional leaks

BleepingComputer reports that Ticketmaster had 38,745 tickets for 154 concerts and events from its print-at-home ticketing solution TicketFast exposed by Sp1d3rHunters after the ticketing giant dismissed the attackers' initial leak of 166,000 Taylor Swift ticket barcodes as useless owing to the constant generation of new barcodes.

"Ticketmaster lies to the public and says barcodes can not be used. Tickets database includes both online and physical ticket types. Physical ticket types are Ticketfast, e-ticket, and mail. These are printed and can not be automatically refreshed," said Sp1d3Hunters in a hacking forum post that linked to a CSV file with barcodes to tickets for Aerosmith, Carrie Underwood, Cirque du Soleil, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and others. Sp1d3rHunters also alleged that Ticketmaster could not use its SafeTix technology to rotate the impacted barcodes. Such a development comes more than a month after Ticketmaster had data from 560 million customers stolen following the breach of its Snowflake account.