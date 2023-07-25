Spectro Cloud has unveiled a new edition of its Palette Kubernetes lifecycle management platform, called Palette VerteX, which offers security features that meet the more stringent requirements imposed on government agencies and other public sector organizations, SiliconANGLE reports. We developed Palette VerteX with extensive input from government agencies and customers, along with our public sector teams decades of experience in delivering secure IT to government, said Spectro Cloud Chief Revenue Officer Dave Cope. According to the company, Palette VerteX fulfills the U.S. government security standard for cryptographic modules by providing complete Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2 cryptographic features, which is considered a baseline for many private or public sector organizations. It also supports Kubernetes cluster deployments in existing government-ready cloud environments including AWS GovCloud. Meanwhile, the product offers the same flexibility and control when managing Kubernetes environments of any size or complexity as well as support for various public cloud environments including Amazon Web Services, on-premises environments, and edge deployments.