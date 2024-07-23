Sports sponsorships fuel Chinese cybercrime syndicate’s operations

Illicit cyber activities conducted by Chinese cybercrime syndicate Vigorish Viper involving a sophisticated technology suite have been supported by the group's illegal betting platforms advertised by sports teams, including European football clubs and Indian cricket and kabaddi teams, according to The Hacker News.

Included in Vigorish Viper's tech suite developed by Yabo Group, which was previously embroiled in pig butchering and illegal gambling operations, were thousands of domain names linked to China- and Hong Kong-based infrastructure, website hosting tools, mobile apps, and payment mechanisms, with the group leveraging DNS CNAME records to conceal malicious activities, an analysis from Inflobox revealed. "Vigorish Viper created a complex infrastructure with multiple layers of traffic distribution systems (TDSs) using DNS CNAME records and JavaScript, which makes it incredibly difficult to detect. These systems are complemented by their own encrypted communications and custom-developed applications, making their activities not only elusive but also remarkably resilient," said Infoblox Vice President of Threat Intelligence Renee Burton.