Squarespace-registered DeFi platforms subjected to DNS hijacking

Several decentralized finance platforms, including Compound Finance, Celer Network, and Pendle, had domains registered with Squarespace impacted by DNS hijacking attacks on Thursday, BleepingComputer reports.

Both Celer and Pendle reported the recovery of their domains, with the latter emphasizing that no cryptocurrency assets had been compromised as a result of the intrusion. "...[A]ttackers exploited a vulnerability in Squarespace, hijacking domains hosted on their platform. Security experts are still working out the exact mechanism for the hijacking attacks, but many domains (including Pendle's) that were migrated from Google to Squarespace have been affected," said Pendle in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Additional details regarding the domain takeover process remain unclear but the compromise has been associated by cryptocurrency security researchers Andrew Mohawk, Taylor Monahan, and Samczsun with the multi-factor authentication deactivation during domain migration. Automated domain-linked account creation and reseller access may have also been exploited by threat actors to facilitate domain hijacking, researchers said.