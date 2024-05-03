Stronger cybersecurity aimed by Menlo Security, Google Cloud collaboration

SiliconAngle reports that Menlo Security and Google Cloud have entered a new partnership deal aimed at bolstering cybersecurity for their customers.

Most crucial to the collaboration is the new Menlo Security Enterprise Browser, which could be integrated into Google Chrome as an extension to defend users from phishing emails and malicious websites. Aside from tapping into the Google Cloud infrastructure to better support Security Enterprise Browser deployments, Menlo will also be offering the software via Google Cloud Marketplace.

Such a partnership will also maximize the utilization of Menlo's HEAT Shield artificial intelligence tool, as well as Google's Chronicle Security Operations and VirusTotal offerings. Moreover, Google's Mandiant unit will also be receiving Menlo's browser security training as part of the agreement.

"Partnering with Google Cloud enhances our AI capabilities, expands our global reach through the Google Cloud platform, and strengthens Mandiant's browser security expertise. The new capabilities bring added depth to browser security for enterprises without adding user or management complexity," said Menlo Security CEO Amir Ben-Efraim.