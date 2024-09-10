SUSE updates Rancher Prime with improved observability

Enterprise software vendor SUSE has introduced new observability features for the 3.1 update to its Rancher Prime platform that enhance full-stack visibility and troubleshooting for Kubernetes environments, SiliconAngle reports.

Rancher Prime provides centralized management and security for Kubernetes clusters across various environments, including cloud, on-premises, and edge. The 3.1 version provides updated capabilities that enable real-time insights and proactive issue resolution to optimize performance, minimize downtime, and ensure reliability.

Rancher Prime Observability delivers centralized dashboards for real-time and historical insights, reducing operational complexity. It also offers automated data correlation across metrics, logs, events, and traces, simplifying root cause analysis and improving efficiency. Additionally, issue detection and guided remediation strategies are included for faster problem-solving. "As the threats of service interruptions continue, the risk of widespread outages is higher than ever and our customers need a unified view of their entire mission-critical infrastructure and applications. Rancher Prime Observability will enable customers to ensure reliability, accelerate troubleshooting and maximize performance while keeping their systems running smoothly," said SUSE Senior Vice President Peter Smails.