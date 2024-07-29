Suspected ALPHV/BlackCat successor sets sights on South Carolina town police

Officials at the Town of Summerville in South Carolina have confirmed the town's systems being disrupted by a ransomware intrusion claimed to have been conducted by the newly-emergent Embargo ransomware operation, which is suspected to be the successor of the dismantled ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware gang, reports Cybernews.

While Summerville noted that operations of its municipal departments have not been impacted by the incident, which was immediately contained, the Embargo group admitted to having stolen 1.71 TB of data from the town's Police Department. Summerville Police has been given until July 30 to provide the ransom demanded by Embargo, which alleged the police department's racially charged shootings. Embargo has been believed to be a rebrand of the ALPHV/BlackCat operation following Cyble researchers' discovery of similarities between both groups, including their site design and user interface, as well as their ransomware variants, both of which were found to be based on the Rust programming language and feature overlapping log file generating structure and syntax.