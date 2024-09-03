Suspected APT28 cyberattack impacts German air traffic control agency

German air traffic control agency Deutsche Flugsicherung had its administrative IT infrastructure targeted by a cyberattack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the data possibly compromised in the intrusion is still underway but operations of the agency were not impacted, according to an agency spokesperson, who reassured the safety of flights across the country while adding that notifications have already been provided to the country's security authorities. Additional information regarding the incident has not been provided by Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security, which has already been coordinating with services affected by the intrusion, as well as other authorities. However, such an attack was reported by Munich-based public-service radio and television broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk to have been linked with Russian state-backed threat operation APT28, which is under the country's military intelligence agency.