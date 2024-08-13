Suspected ransomware intrusion affects Schlatter Industries

Major Swiss industrial manufacturer Schlatter Industries had its IT services disrupted by a suspected ransomware attack on Aug. 9, reports SiliconAngle.

Despite not specifying the malware leveraged to compromise its IT network, Schlatter revealed in a statement that it has been blackmailed by its attackers, who are believed to be demanding monetary payment in exchange for a decryption tool and the non-exposure of stolen data. With inadequate information regarding the incident, organizations impacted by cyberattacks have been urged by KnowBe4 Data-Driven Defense Evangelist Roger Grimes to look into the cause of the compromise they experienced. "Was it due to social engineering… very likely …unpatched software or firmware, compromised login credentials, misconfiguration or so on. Because if the victim organization can't figure out how they were compromised, the less likely they are to make sure they can’t be compromised the same way in the future," said Grimes.