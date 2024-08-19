Sweeping data breach admitted by National Public Data

Major background check service National Public Data has confirmed having its data compromised in a systems breach following threat actor Fenice's exposure of 2.7 billion records stolen from the company earlier this month, BleepingComputer reports.

Such records — which were initially leaked by USDoD in April — may have included individuals' names, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, and mailing addresses that were potentially compromised in a network breach in late December, said NPD in a statement on its website. While the total number of people affected by the incident remains uncertain, exposed records were confirmed by several individuals to have involved not only their information but also data from their family members. Moreover, while a version of the exposed NPD database was reported by Have I Been Pwned's Troy Hunt to include 134 million unique email addresses, some of the addresses were noted to be associated with different names.