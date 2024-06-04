Sweeping Ticketmaster breach confirmed

Hackread reports U.S. ticket sales and distribution firm Ticketmaster was confirmed by its parent firm Live Nation Entertainment to have been subjected to a data breach days after ShinyHunters commenced the sale of data from 560 million users allegedly stolen from the company's systems.

Ticketmaster had its corporate data compromised following unauthorized access to a third-party database environment initially identified on May 20, a week before ShinyHunters claimed the intrusion, said Live Nation in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which noted that no significant operational impact is expected.

No further details regarding the third-party firm were provided but the incident and a separate breach at Santander Bank were already associated with U.S. cloud storage firm Snowflake. Such a link has already been refuted by Snowflake, which emphasized that the Ticketmaster and Santander breaches were not caused by a vulnerability in or compromise of its platform, even though it admitted that demo accounts and personal credentials from a former employee were exfiltrated.