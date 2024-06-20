T-Mobile refutes IntelBroker hacking claims

T-Mobile has repudiated IntelBroker's alleged breach of its systems this month that purportedly resulted in the theft of corporate source code, according to BleepingComputer.

In a hacking forum posting, IntelBroker claimed that it was able to exfiltrate T-Mobile's source code, SQL files, Terraform data, images, Siloprograms, and website certifications after obtaining admin privileges to the mobile telecommunications firm's Confluence server and developer-focused Slack channels.

However, such information was noted by a source to have been old T-Mobile infrastructure data stolen from the servers of a third-party cloud provider.

Attackers may have infiltrated the third-party provider's systems through the exploitation of the critical Confluence Data Center and Server vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-1597. "

T-Mobile systems have not been compromised. We are actively investigating a claim of an issue at a third-party service provider. We have no indication that T-Mobile customer data or source code was included and can confirm that the bad actor's claim that T-Mobile's infrastructure was accessed is false," said T-Mobile.