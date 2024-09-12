Government Regulations

TD Bank hit with $28M penalty over misreported customer data

Share
People walk past a TD Bank in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Earlier this month, a federal grand jury indicted three men for their alleged role in a business email compromise scam, including a former employee of both TD Bank and Bank of America. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

TD Bank has been subjected to a $28 million fine by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after reporting inaccurate and negative customer information to credit reporting agencies, almost $8 million of which will be provided to individuals who experienced credit, employment, and housing challenges as a result of the misreported data, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Despite being aware of the hundreds of thousands of fraudulent or suspicious deposit account openings in January 2022, TD Bank continued sending information regarding such accounts to consumer reporting agencies without investigating if they were owned by their customers until April 2023, alleged the CFPB. "The CFPB's investigation found that TD Bank illegally threatened the consumer reports of its customers with fraudulent information and then barely lifted a finger to fix it. Rather than treating its customers fairly and following the law, TD Bank's management clearly cared more about growth and expanding its empire through mergers," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

Related

Whitepages subjected to class action over personal data publishing

Data broker Whitepages has been sued by a retired West Virginia police officer in a class action after it allegedly published his home address, which constitutes a violation of the state's 2021 statute that prohibits the disclosure of addresses and phone numbers from active and retired law enforcement personnel.

Over $33M fine imposed on Clearview AI for facial recognition database

Clearview AI committed significant violations of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation after establishing the database without properly notifying individuals whose images were included, said the DPA, which could impose an additional $5.6 million fine on the firm should it continue GDPR nonadherence.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.