TeamViewer employee data, passwords exposed in APT29 attack

TeamViewer had its employee directory exfiltrated from its internal corporate IT environment following last week's cyberattack by the Russian state-sponsored threat operation APT29, also known as Midnight Blizzard and Cozy Bear, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Included in the compromised data were employees' names, corporate contact details, and encrypted passwords but no TeamViewer product environment or customer information had been breached due to immediate attack mitigation and containment efforts conducted alongside Microsoft, according to TeamViewer.

"We hardened authentication procedures for our employees to a maximum level and implemented further strong protection layers. Additionally, we have started to rebuild the internal corporate IT environment towards a fully trusted state," said the firm in a statement.

Such a development comes after organizations using TeamViewer had been urged by several groups to bolster access control and log reviews, as well as implement two-factor authentication due to the APT29 breach.