Telegram derided for lacking security

Telegram has been criticized by cybersecurity experts after a clip from an interview with the instant messaging service's founder Pavel Durov revealed that only "about 30 engineers" are being employed at his company, reports TechCrunch.

While such operations were touted by Durov to be an efficiency benefit to Telegram, limited engineers were regarded by Johns Hopkins University cryptography expert Matthew Green to be a glaring security gap on top of the platform's lack of default end-to-end encryption and its United Arab Emirates-based servers. Moreover, Electronic Frontier Foundation Director of Cybersecurity Eva Galperin noted that having only 30 engineers indicates the messaging platform's lack of dedicated staff for combating legal requests and addressing content moderation and abuse concerns. Similar sentiments have been shared by Taurus co-founder and Chief Security Officer JP Aumasson on X, formerly Twitter. Meanwhile, cybersecurity expert SwiftOnSecurity noted the prohibitive cost of ensuring appropriate cybersecurity tools and staffing in organizations.