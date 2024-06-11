Third-party breach confirmed by Cylance

BlackBerry-owned cybersecurity firm Cylance has confirmed having its data compromised as a result of a "third-party platform" breach following a post by the threat actor dubbed "Sp1d3r" peddling the exfiltrated information for $750,000, BleepingComputer reports.

Allegedly included in the trove of stolen data were 34 million Cylance customer and employee emails, as well as its customers', employees', and partners' personally identifiable information but the cybersecurity company emphasized that the breach only concerned marketing information used between 2015 and 2018, or before the BlackBerry acquisition, as well as did not impact its current clients.

No further details regarding the affected third-party platform were provided but Cylance was confirmed to be a customer of recently breached cloud vendor Snowflake, which is also linked to Sp1d3r's compromise of leading U.S. automotive aftermarket parts vendor Advance Auto Parts. Other organizations confirmed to be impacted by the Snowflake breach include Ticketmaster, Santander Bank, and loan comparison site LendingTree's QuoteWizard subsidiary.