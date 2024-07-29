Breach, Supply chain

Third-party breach impacts Gemini

Share
Cryptocurrency with blurred city abstract lights background

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that nearly 15,000 customers of U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini had their information compromised following the breach of its third-party service provider Automated Clearing House in early June.

Infiltration of the third-party provider's systems between June 3 and 7 allowed threat actors to exfiltrate the customers' certain banking details, including full names, bank account numbers, and routing numbers leveraged for ACH fund transfers, said Gemini in a breach notification letter sent to the Office of the California Attorney General, which did not specify the third party. Other client information was not impacted by the incident, which has already been contained, noted Gemini. While no evidence of customer impact was identified, impacted individuals have also been urged by Gemini to activate multi-factor authentication and be vigilant of suspicious bank account activity. Such a disclosure from Gemini comes almost two years after it had contact details and other information from 5.7 million of its users exposed due to another third-party breach.

Related

Nearly 14K hit by BMW Hong Kong breach

Included in the impacted data were names, mobile numbers, and SMS opt-out preferences, said BMW Concessionaires in a statement to Hong Kong's Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.