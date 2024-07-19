Third-party postal address sharing resolved by USPS

The U.S. Postal Service has confirmed halting the sharing of its online customers' postal addresses with Meta, Snap, and LinkedIn following a TechCrunch report detailing its disclosure of customer details via tracking pixels across its website, according to TechCrunch.

"The Postal Service does not sell or provide any personal information that is collected from this analytics platform to any third party, and we were unaware of any configuration of the platform that collected personal information from the URL and that shared it without our knowledge with social media," said USPS spokesperson Jim McKean, who did not expound on the particular action conducted by the agency to block third-party data sharing. While Emil Vasquez of Meta-owned Facebook emphasized the company's policies against advertiser delivery of sensitive customer data through its Business Tools, LinkedIn and Snap have yet to comment on the findings. Such a development comes after similar third-party data sharing was admitted by mental health subscription platform Cerebral and alcohol addiction treatment apps Monument and Tempest.