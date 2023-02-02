Google's cellular network provider Google Fi has disclosed being impacted by a data breach stemming from the compromise of a third-party system with some of its customer data, reports SiliconAngle. Google noted that the breach may have compromised account activation details, mobile service plan information, SIM card serial numbers, and account status, but not customers' names, birthdates, payment card information, email addresses, passwords, and SMS and call content. While Google did not identify the breached third party, T-Mobile, Google Fi's largest mobile services provider, had been recently compromised, exposing the data of 37 million customers. "This is another example of where subcontracting services to others can result in problems for the main organization. While this practice is fairly common, when issues arise, the results can still be significant. Given the history of breaches related to T-Mobile, it would have been wise for Google to require additional and more stringent security measures than perhaps T-Mobile currently has in place," said KnowBe4 Security Awareness Advocate Erich Kron.