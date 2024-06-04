Threat actor considers leaking 3B records from background check firm

Widely known threat actor USDoD was discovered by VX-Underground researchers was planning to expose 2.9 billion records belonging to U.S., Canadian, and British citizens believed to have been stolen by the SXUL threat operation from Florida-based information broker National Public Data months after the data trove was initially advertised for sale for $3.5 million, reports The Register.

Aside from including individuals' full names, addresses, and Social Security numbers, the 277.1 GB database also had their address history, as well as details from their parents, siblings, and other relatives going back decades, according to USDoD, which claimed that none of the information was obtained from public sources. However, VX-Underground emphasized that the exposed database did not have any information regarding people who leveraged data opt-out services.

Such a development comes after USDoD exposed data from consumer credit reporting company TransUnion and multinational European aerospace corporation Airbus.