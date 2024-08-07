Threat intelligence upgrades touted by Flashpoint

More robust threat intelligence capabilities and offerings have been introduced by Flashpoint at this year's Black Hat USA conference in a bid to strengthen actionable insights for organizations, SiliconAngle reports.

Increasingly prevalent cybersecurity threats and varied security goals among organizations have prompted the addition of a new Investigations Management tool in Flashpoint Ignite, which would enable not only data gathering, asset mapping, and threat prioritization but also the monitoring of various cyber threats.

Aside from enhancing its geospatially enriched open-source intelligence solution Echosec to include Location Protection, which would centralize location-based asset management and monitoring to minimize false positives, Fortinet is also poised to launch in the following quarter its Intelligence Requirements Mapping feature that would ensure delivery of data suited to organizations' Priority Intelligence Requirements. "The threat landscape is constantly evolving, with a barrage of increasingly sophisticated threats and complex attack vectors challenging security professionals," said Flashpoint CEO Josh Lefkowitz.