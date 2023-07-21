Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden, who was supported by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and predecessor Chris Inglis for the permanent position, was no longer in consideration for the permanent Office of the National Cyber Director post
, which sources close to the matter noted was due to Walden's personal debts, according to The Washington Post
.
Walden, who supervised the launch of the Biden administration's national cyber strategy, has confirmed withdrawing from consideration for the nomination and while she did not detail the reasons behind the withdrawal, Office of the National Cyber Director spokesperson Michael Morris noted Walden's intent to continue in an acting capacity.
Meanwhile, Senate Homeland Security Committee Gary Peters, D-Mich., said that Walden's debt issues have been relayed to him by the White House but expressed support for Walden should she change her mind or be nominated for another position, noting her impressive leadership of the ONCD.
Former CIA and National Security Agency official Harry Coker is reportedly the leading choice of the White House for the National Cyber Director post.