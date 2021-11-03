AI to help DISA combat cybersecurity threats

Nextgov
reports that the Defense Information Systems Agency is moving to leverage artificial intelligence to strengthen its defensive cyber operations.
"We're now standing up the Office of the Chief Data Officer to be able to catalog and understand all of the data sources that we have—and then be able to apply AI and machine learning to actually help our cyber defenders be able to, in more real-time, have visibility of the attacks as they're actually occurring on the network," said DISA
Chief Information Officer Roger Greenwell, who added while the agency has yet to choose its chief data officer, the office has already been established and staffed.
The importance of AI and machine learning in achieving endpoint visibility has also been emphasized by Greenwell.
"We have some pilot efforts ongoing right now. Certainly, the Joint AI Center is a partner with us in terms of how we actually will go about taking advantage of AI. But that is, to me, the most critical need that we have for AI at this moment, but there certainly are other use cases for it as well." Greenwell said.