The Belarusian State University had its systems claimed to be compromised by Belarusian hacktivist operation Cyber Partisans, who said that it was able to exfiltrate more than 3 TB of data from the university, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Such an intrusion, which Cyber Partisans said was in retaliation to BSU's intimidation and expulsion of students with opposing political views, has been more than two months in the making, with the hacktivist group noting that it was able to eventually infiltrate the university's email and cloud systems, servers, and internal network after gaining access to a password belonging to a student with elevated privileges. Aside from performing data theft, Cyber Partisans claimed to conduct computer and server encryption, as well as domain controller shutdowns. BSU has denied that it was affected by any cyberattack, stating that disruptions experienced by its website stemmed from technical issues, but such a denial was countered with even more leaks of stolen data by the hacktivist group.