Major U.S. education technology firm Chegg has been ordered by the Federal Trade Commission to beef up its data security practices after being impacted by four data breaches that compromised over 40 million users, reports EdScoop. Aside from restricting the collection and storage of user data and implementing multi-factor authentication, Chegg has been urged to enable user permissions to access and delete collected data. The FTC has also prompted Chegg to establish a comprehensive information security plan as part of the order. "Chegg took shortcuts with millions of students sensitive information. Todays order requires the company to strengthen security safeguards, offer consumers an easy way to delete their data, and limit information collection on the front end," said FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine. Meanwhile, Chegg has previously noted that it would adhere to any order by the FTC. "Chegg is wholly committed to safeguarding users data and has worked with reputable privacy organizations to improve our security measures and will continue our efforts," said Chegg.