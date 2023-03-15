The U.S. is increasingly being threatened by China's mounting efforts to strengthen influence operations to resemble those of Russia, reports CyberScoop. "We see an increasing degree of risk-taking that they've undergone with regard to stealing intellectual property, even increasing their influence operations," said National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone during a Senate Intelligence Committee. China has been "redoubling its efforts to build influence at the state and local level to shift U.S. policy in Chinas favor because of Beijings belief that local officials are more pliable than their federal counterparts," according to the U.S. intelligence community's annual threat assessment that published alongside the hearing. China's cyber threat against the U.S. has prompted the CIA to introduce a Transnational and Technology Mission Center and strengthen tech agility. "The revolution in technology is not only the main arena for competition with the Peoples Republic of China, it's also our main determinant of our future as an intelligence service," said CIA Director Bill Burns.