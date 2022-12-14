Congress will be moving to bolster cybersecurity literacy to better prepare the U.S. against significant cyberattacks, The Hill reports. Strengthening cybersecurity literacy will be prioritized in the upcoming Congress, according to expected incoming House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., who noted that more hearings on increasing cybersecurity threats with experts are warranted. "I believe that it is important that we address it sector by sector where the experts, those who are on the front lines, have the opportunity to come in and tell us what they're experiencing," said Rodgers. Addressing gaps in cybersecurity threat awareness is also being advanced by Rep. Jim Himes, R-Conn., who believes that Congress may only take action on cybersecurity literacy following another ransomware attack similar to the one experienced by Colonial Pipeline last summer. "Sadly, its going to take another Colonial Pipelines or worse to create the urgency which will solve the literacy problem," added Himes.