Countries that attended last week's NATO Summit have committed to strengthening cyber defense's role in the organization's overall deterrence and defense efforts, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
In a communique issued after the meeting, NATO allies have expressed implementing a more proactive response to state-sponsored cyberattacks.
NATO allies have also moved to update the Cyber Defense Pledge with the inclusion of new national goals in bolstering cyber defenses although such goals have been classified.
"What we're looking at is no longer something that is just delegated to allies to implement, but is now a tool which for the first time includes national goals, almost minimum requirements, things that everybody needs to have," said NATO Cyber and Hybrid Policy Section Head Christian-Marc Liflander.
Moreover, a new Virtual Cyber Incident Support Capability has been launched by NATO to help allies better mitigate malicious cyberattacks, according to the communique, which also noted the organization's first comprehensive cyber defense will be held in November.
BleepingComputer reports that internet-exposed Windows and Linux Redis servers that have not been patched against the critical Lua sandbox escape flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-0543, have been targeted by the new Rust-based P2PInfect worm malware, which features self-propagation capabilities.
Malicious NPM package dependencies and repository invitations have been leveraged by North Korean state-backed hacking operation Lazarus Group, also known as TraderTraitor and Jade Sleet, in limited social engineering attacks against cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, blockchain, and online gambling developers in GitHub, reports BleepingComputer.