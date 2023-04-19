U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered Department Chief Information Officer John Sherman to promptly release new guidelines on improving classified data protections. It has only been one week since DoD issued a 45-day review of how the department protects sensitive data following the leak of several U.S. intelligence documents and the related arrest of Air Force National Guard member Jack Teixeira, DefenseScoop reports. New guidance expected from Sherman could include distribution list restrictions or deletion on classified computer networks, limited physical and electronic intelligence product access, information handling requirements, and exception-based Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System printing privileges, according to a memo issued by Austin. Aside from the immediate issuance of the updated guidelines, Sherman, the director of administration and management, and the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security are also expected by Austin to coordinate the 45-day investigation of the department's security programs, policies, and procedures. "Adverse security incidents are a stark reminder that adherence to required security procedures underpin all aspects of the Department of Defense (DoD) mission, and we must continually reinforce these requirements to keep pace with evolving threats. It is therefore essential to carefully examine the sufficiency of, and compliance with, all security policies and procedures," Austin added.