Cyber threat intelligence firm Cyberint has secured $40 million in a funding round as it seeks to strengthen external risk exposure visibility in corporate environments, VentureBeat reports. The proceeds will be allocated toward hastening business growth, according to Cyberint, which will also advance the development and expansion of its Argos Edge reconnaissance platform. Cyberint's sales and marketing teams will also be expanded as the company works to significantly improve global go-to-market initiatives. Proactive threat intelligence provided by Cyberint has been increasingly important as cyberattacks are expected to substantially increase in the coming years, with annual losses pegged to reach $10.5 trillion in three years, said Cyberint CEO Yochai Corem. "Neva has evaluated Cyberints technical and service components with the Cybersecurity department of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, which recognizes the very high potential of the solution. We believe that Cyberint can be an important player in the European market," said Neva SGR CEO and General Manager Mario Costantini.