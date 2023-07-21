BleepingComputer
reports that BreachForums hacking forum owner Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, also known as Pompompurin, has entered a guilty plea for his involvement in hacking incidents, as well as possession of child pornography.
BreachForums, also known as Breached, was noted in unsealed court documents to have been an illegal marketplace for hacked or stolen data and device access, as well as cybercrime tools and compromised databases, before the site was shut down days after the arrest of Pompompurin in March
.
BreachForums also had its clear web domain seized by U.S. law enforcement along with Pompompurin's personal domain last month.
Prior to his arrest, Pompompurin was reported to have leveraged a vulnerability in the FBI's Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal to deliver fraudulent cyberattack alert messages, compromise nearly 5.4 million Twitter users' email addresses, and exfiltrate Robinhood customer data.
For his hacking charges, Pompompurin faces a maximum of 40 years imprisonment and a $750,000 fine, while a supervised release term of at least five years has been noted for his child pornography possession charges.