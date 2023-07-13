U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, who is the current Cyber Command deputy chief and the nominee of President Joe Biden to lead both the Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, has stressed the importance of renewing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which has been integral in combating foreign cyberattacks, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Understanding how the Cyber Command adheres to the law, which is set to expire by year-end, would be prioritized amid lawmakers' concerns that the law invades Americans' privacy, said Haugh in his first confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Haugh also emphasized that no efforts to weaken encryption will be done under his watch should he be confirmed, stating the importance of such defenses for the U.S.'s national security and weapons system. Moreover, no additional authorities are being sought by Haugh if confirmed to the post. "In my experience, there is really good alignment between the law and what has been produced by the Congress by our national policy and by the authorities that have been given to U.S. Cyber Command the National Security Agency," said Haugh.